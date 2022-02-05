COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 5 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,608,055
|+2,810
|Hospitalizations
|108,954
|+153
|ICU admissions
|12,864
|+9
|Deaths*
|34,217
|N/A
The 21-day case average is below 12,000.
The department reported 1,543 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,178,915 which is 61.42% of the state’s population. And 2,967 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|3,219
|13.6%
|20.3%
|In ICU
|655
|16.13%
|21.5%
|On ventilator
|449
|8.92%
|66.42%
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff detailed the latest in the state’s precipitous drop in COVID-19 cases, as the omicron variant wave falls off its peak during a news conference, Friday. Coronavirus cases reported every week by Ohio schools came in under 20,000 for the first time in a month on Thursday, as the state continues to see infections drop from an omicron variant wave peak in January.