Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 92,087 cases, 3,515 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state

As of Saturday, Aug. 1 a total of 92,087(+928) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,515(+26) deaths and 10,857(+67) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 67,319 patients who have recovered from the virus in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Thursday’s case count increase is the largest for Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic.

Governor DeWine said he has asked the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to call a meeting to enact an emergency rule relating to liquor sales. The commission approved that rule Friday morning and DeWine signed it into effect for that night.

“The problem is, bars, by their nature, lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact, oftentimes indoors. Patrons either stay at one location, sometimes for hours or bar hop. Either way, they interact with many different people – especially the younger crowd,” said DeWine.

The governor said a second shutdown would be devastating to bars, and he’s not doing that at this point.

DeWine said we have seen outbreaks associated with bars across Ohio, including Toledo, Cleveland and Columbus.

Governor DeWine opened Thursday’s news conference discussing the Board of Pharmacy’s decision to ban the sale of hydroxychloroquine for the prevention or treatment of coronavirus.

That decision was reversed earlier today at the request of Governor DeWine.

The governor revealed the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. The map shows 10 fewer counties at a Level 3 than last week. In central Ohio, Delaware, Union, Pickaway and Marion Counties moved from Level 3 to Level 2.

The governor announced Tuesday that effective August 9, child care in providers may return to normal, statutory ratios and class sizes. Providers have the option of keeping their current lower ratios and getting a subsidy, or going back to normal.

Requirements for face coverings, symptom checks, temperature checks and frequent cleaning will remain.