COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 12 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,628,814+2,032
Hospitalizations110,511+120
ICU admissions13,003+2
Deaths*35,005N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 6,500. 

The department reported 3,634 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,195,298 which is 61.56% of the state’s population. And 5,630 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total2,3449.8%17.5%
In ICU49012.03%21.62%
On ventilator3426.80%68.98%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week.