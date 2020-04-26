Coronavirus in Ohio: 15,963 cases, 17 new deaths

There have been 3,178 patients hospitalized to date

(WKBN) – On Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 15,963 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

That is an increase of 794 cases since Saturday.

There have been 17 new deaths reported, the state total now at 728.

There have been 3,178 patients hospitalized to date.

The median age of patients with COVID-19 is 51 with 58% male and 42% female.

In Mahoning County, the state reports 737 cases, 66 deaths and 231 hospitalizations. Cuyahoga County surpassed Mahoning County for the most fatal cases, with 91.

In Trumbull County, the state reports 293 cases, 24 deaths and 107 hospitalizations.

In Columbiana County, the county health district reported 223 cases and 19 deaths Sunday morning. These numbers may not reflect what the state released in the afternoon.

Gov. Mike DeWine is not having a briefing over the weekend.