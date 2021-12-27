COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Dec. 27, a total of 1,940,000 (+8,092) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 94,673 (+211) hospitalizations and 11,581 (+15) admissions into the ICU.

ODH reported 443 deaths on Friday bringing the total to 28,720. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Last week, Ohio had three consecutive days with record case numbers in one-day ever. The most cases in one-day ever, not including backlogged data, was set on Thursday with 15,989 new COVID-19 cases reported.

OhioHealth infectious disease specialist Dr. Joseph Gastaldo said the record number of cases seen in the state this past week is due in part to the omicron variant being much more contagious and transmissible.

According to Gastaldo, case numbers are up 61 percent and hospitalizations are up eight percent across the state compared to just 14 days ago, and it’s important to stay vigilant with mitigation measures.

An additional 23,297 people have begun the vaccination process from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26 — 59.48% of all Ohioans — for a total of 6,952,554.

New vaccination numbers were delayed with officials saying that a database vendor would have a multi-day outage from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26.

The 21-day case average is sitting at more than 10,000.