Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: More than 4,300 cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Nov. 22, ODH reports a total of 1,647,237 (+4,370) cases, leading to 84,319 (+187) hospitalizations and 10,577 (+24) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,692,093 people — or 57.25% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 5,117 from the previous day.

From Monday-Sunday last week, ODH reported 38,379 cases, the third consecutive week-to-week increase after cases declined for six straight weeks coming off a peak in the Delta variant wave of 48,580 weekly cases.

ODH reported 250 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 26,063. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now sits at 4,645, up from 3,935 a week ago. Sunday was the 15th-straight day that average has increased, the longest streak since September.