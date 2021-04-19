Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 1,632 new cases reported in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, April 19, a total of 1,054,807 (+1,632) cases had been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 55,016 (+119) hospitalizations and 7,641 (+10) ICU admissions. A total of 4,390,744 — or 37.6% of the population — had started the vaccination process, up 18,727 from the previous day.

Back to purple: Franklin County returns to level 4 on Ohio’s latest COVID-19 map

In its most recent update, the Department of Health reported an additional 74 deaths, bringing the state total to 18,991. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

DeWine reported last week that Franklin County was returning to purple, or level 4, the highest level of disease spread in the community as determined by seven indicators by the Department of Health. It had been at level 3, or red, since December, the last time it was purple.

Ohio schools report 1,600 new COVID cases this week, following statewide upward trend

And the state’s rate of cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period climbed to 200.0. Weeks ago, DeWine set a benchmark of 50 for lifting the pandemic health orders in the state. After case numbers initially declined, they have gone up the last three weeks.

Vaccination in Ohio, and across the country, is now open to those 16 and older.