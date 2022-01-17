COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is expected to release the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state at 2 p.m. Monday.

The ODH announced Friday that cases for the next several days will be inflated due to a processing lag caused by the unprecedented number of cases reported. There was also a processing enhancement implemented Thursday, according to the ODH, that will expand Ohio’s capacity to process a higher volume of lab results.

Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 16 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,384,107 +26,117 Hospitalizations 102,294 +165 ICU admissions 12,276 +10 Deaths* 30,922 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 21,500.

The department reported 6,057 people started the vaccination process Sunday, bringing the total to 7,106,305, which is 60.79% of the state’s population. And 23,562 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 6,072 24.9% 18.1% In ICU 1,156 26.53% 17.37% On ventilator 804 15.96% 60.04%

The White House announced the federal website to request free COVID-19 tests Wednesday. Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind advance practically ensures it won’t be the last version of the coronavirus. COVID vaccinations may temporarily lengthen a woman’s menstrual cycle, a new study reveals.