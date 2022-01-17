COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is expected to release the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state at 2 p.m. Monday.

The ODH announced Friday that cases for the next several days will be inflated due to a processing lag caused by the unprecedented number of cases reported. There was also a processing enhancement implemented Thursday, according to the ODH, that will expand Ohio’s capacity to process a higher volume of lab results.

Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 16 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,384,107+26,117
Hospitalizations102,294+165
ICU admissions12,276+10
Deaths*30,922N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 21,500.

The department reported 6,057 people started the vaccination process Sunday, bringing the total to 7,106,305, which is 60.79% of the state’s population. And 23,562 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,07224.9%18.1%
In ICU1,15626.53%17.37%
On ventilator80415.96%60.04%

The White House announced the federal website to request free COVID-19 tests Wednesday. Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind advance practically ensures it won’t be the last version of the coronavirus. COVID vaccinations may temporarily lengthen a woman’s menstrual cycle, a new study reveals.