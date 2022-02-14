COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Monday.

Numbers as of Sunday, Feb. 13 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,632,336 +1,491 Hospitalizations 110,544 +33 ICU admissions 13,008 +5 Deaths* 35,005 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is at 6,000.

The department reported 1,784 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,197,041 which is 61.56% of the state’s population. And 4,591 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 2,246 9.4% 20.5% In ICU 463 11.27% 25.24% On ventilator 335 6.67% 68.13%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week.