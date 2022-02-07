COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Monday, Feb. 7 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,612,719 +2,594 Hospitalizations 109,181 +179 ICU admissions 12,879 +12 Deaths* 34,217 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 10,000.

Sunday’s reported new cases number of 2,070 is the lowest case number reported by ODH over a 24-hour period since early August.

The department reported 952 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,181,072 which is 61.43% of the state’s population. And 2,467 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 3,054 12.7% 21.5% In ICU 624 15.28% 22.63% On ventilator 441 8.32% 66.99%

Doctors are cautiously optimistic the downward trend in daily numbers will continue, saying with people staying indoors due to this past week’s winter storm, there has been less of an opportunity for the virus to spread. Coronavirus cases reported every week by Ohio schools came in under 20,000 for the first time in a month on Thursday, as the state continues to see infections drop from an omicron variant wave peak in January.