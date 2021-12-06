Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 4,922 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Dec. 6, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,735,925 (+4,922) cases, leading to 87,953 (+177) hospitalizations and 10,904 (+14) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,815,647 people — 58.31% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 3,681 from the previous day.

For Monday-Sunday last week, ODH reported 52,243 cases, the most in a week during the Delta wave and the fourth week of the last five to see an increase in cases over the previous week. Cases were down last week during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 21-day case average now sits at 6,024, up from 5,026 a week ago and 3,596 a month ago. The rate hadn’t been over 6,000 since Oct. 6.

ODH reported 264 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 26,851. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.