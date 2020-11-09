Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 4,706 new cases, 7 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be joined by leaders of the Ohio Hospital Association at 2 p.m., Monday, to discuss the recent increase of coronavirus cases in the state.

As of Monday, Nov. 9, a total of 254,974 (+4,706) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,524 (+7) deaths and 20,651 (+154) hospitalizations.

Sunday’s numbers pushed Ohio past the quarter-million mark for case numbers, which the state first started recording in March.

After two record-setting days where the state exceeded 5,000 reported daily cases, the state dropped below that mark Sunday.

On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine reported that the number of hospitalized patients is also a record and represents a 55% increase from two weeks ago.

During last Thursday’s briefing DeWine encouraged Ohioans to focus their efforts on slowing the spread of the virus. He especially singled out private gatherings such as football-watching parties for becoming events where the virus is spread.

“This virus doesn’t care if we voted for Donald Trump. It doesn’t care if we voted for Joe Biden. It’s coming after all of us,” he said.

Eighty-six of Ohio’s 88 counties are at levels 2 or 3 on the state’s public health advisory map, with 56 at level 3, or red. No counties in the state are at level 4, or purple, which is the highest level on the watch list. Only two counties, Morgan and Monroe in southeastern Ohio, are at level 1.

In Central Ohio, Franklin, Licking, Fairfield, Pickaway, Madison and Union counties are all at level 3. Delaware is at level 2, or orange.

Seven counties moved to level 3 for the first time: Champaign, Clinton, Coshocton, Holmes, Jefferson, Morrow and Sandusky. DeWine said 86% of the state’s population now lives in a red county.