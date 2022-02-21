COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

With under 1,000 new cases reported today, Ohio has had two consecutive days with under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported for the first time since August 1-2, 2021.

Numbers as of Monday, Feb. 21 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,645,679 +851 Hospitalizations 111,583 +42 ICU admissions 13,135 +4 Deaths* 35,493 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 3,200.

The department reported 1,240 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,213,328 which is 61.71% of the state’s population. And 2,762 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients Sunday:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 1,517 6.4% 20.8% In ICU 314 7.79% 26.61% On ventilator 229 4.55% 70.52%

Medical experts in Ohio are recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot for people with weakened immune systems. Ohio’s COVID-19 case numbers have been the lowest since August 2021. Schools in the state are also reporting its lowest case numbers since the beginning of the school year.