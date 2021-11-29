Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 5,700 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Nov. 29, ODH reports a total of 1,683,472 (+5,731) cases, leading to 85,992 (+298) hospitalizations and 10,724 (+29) admissions into the ICU. The state reported 57.74% of the state’s population — 6,749,734 Ohioans — have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, an increase of 3,505 from the previous day.

ODH reported 293 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 26,483. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now sits at more than 5,000.