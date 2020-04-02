Coronavirus in Ohio: Local cases, deaths continue to rise

(WKBN) – Local COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
There were 192 cases reported in Mahoning County, including 87 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
The most deaths were reported in Cuyahoga County, which reported 12.
In Trumbull County, there were 63 cases, 32 hospitalizations and six deaths.
Columbiana County recorded 22 cases, 16 hospitalizations and two deaths.
The new numbers were provided by the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday afternoon. Updates can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov.