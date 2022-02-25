COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 25 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,651,304
|+1,612
|Hospitalizations
|112,203
|+147
|ICU admissions
|13,204
|+17
|Deaths*
|36,580
|+313
The 21-day case average is below 2,200.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|1,202
|5%
|186%
|In ICU
|236
|5.81%
|24.93%
|On ventilator
|152
|2.99%
|71.35%
Ohio National Guard members have completed their mission of helping communities and health workers during the omicron variant wave of COVID-19, Ohio’s health director said Thursday. Ohio’s K-12 schools saw one of their best weeks of new COVID-19 infections this past week, reporting 3,735 cases to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday.