COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Friday.

Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 10 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,625,551 +4,176 Hospitalizations 110,208 +257 ICU admissions 12,983 +25 Deaths* 34,592 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 8,000.

The department reported 3,760 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,189,200 which is 61.50% of the state’s population. And 5,560 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 2,669 10.9% 16.7% In ICU 552 13.34% 20.08% On ventilator 377 7.22% 67.11%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week.