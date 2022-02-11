COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Friday. 

Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 10 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,625,551+4,176
Hospitalizations110,208+257
ICU admissions12,983+25
Deaths*34,592N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 8,000. 

The department reported 3,760 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,189,200 which is 61.50% of the state’s population. And 5,560 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total2,66910.9%16.7%
In ICU55213.34%20.08%
On ventilator3777.22%67.11%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week.