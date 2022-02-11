COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Friday.
Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 10 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,625,551
|+4,176
|Hospitalizations
|110,208
|+257
|ICU admissions
|12,983
|+25
|Deaths*
|34,592
|N/A
The 21-day case average is below 8,000.
The department reported 3,760 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,189,200 which is 61.50% of the state’s population. And 5,560 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|2,669
|10.9%
|16.7%
|In ICU
|552
|13.34%
|20.08%
|On ventilator
|377
|7.22%
|67.11%
Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week.