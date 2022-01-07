COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 7 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,151,829
|+19,563
|Hospitalizations
|99,170
|+440
|ICU admissions
|12,007
|+51
|Deaths*
|30,072
|398
The 21-day case average is above 15,000.
The department reported 10,626 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,042,279, which is 60.25% of the state’s population. And 31,264 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|6,570
|26%
|16.4%
|In ICU
|1,327
|29.35%
|14.13%
|On ventilator
|855
|17.31%
|58.35%
Omicron has replaced delta as America’s dominant COVID-19 variant, and new cases are reaching record levels in Ohio and nationwide. Several hospital systems have announced they are postponing elective surgeries due to the rising number of COVID cases. Federal regulators are now recommending COVID-19 booster shots for Americans as young as 12. Some Central Ohio parents hope the expanded eligibility will help keep their students in school.