Coronavirus in Ohio: DeWine calls on daycares to remain open

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday the state is encouraging daycare centers to remain open during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the state.

“We are not closing them at this point, but it could happen in the future,” DeWine stated in a Tweet.

While the state is allowing the centers to remain open, the governor is encouraging parents to remove their children and find alternative care because children could be potential carriers of the COVID-19 virus.

In order to help centers that may be short-staffed, the state is waiving parent/student ratios at the daycare level. DeWine stated the state Department of Job and Family Services is also working with daycare providers to help make sure they can get through the situation.

There are 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio as of Friday, March 13.