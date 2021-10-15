Coronavirus in Ohio: COVID-19 transmission remains high in every county but shows signs of improvement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – A CDC map that tracks the transmission rate of COVID-19 shows every county in Ohio remains under the highest status.

All of Ohio’s 88 counties are in the red in a high category.

According to data collected by the Ohio Department of Health, there is an average of 507.4 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.

That’s according to case onset dates from September 30 through October 13.

That number has decreased from 683.3 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents from almost a month ago on September 16.

Some of the state’s biggest counties have the lowest number of cases per 100,000 residents.

Cuyahoga has 395.4 cases per 100k.

That’s compared with the highest on the list in Guersney County with 1,124.1 per 100k.

3,226 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ohio, according to information from the Ohio Hospital Association.

That’s 1 in 7 new admissions, which is an improvement over the previous week of 1 in 6 admissions.

910 people are in ICU receiving treatment for coronavirus.

That’s 1 in 4 patients, which has been the case for several weeks.

Admissions are down in every age group, except 60 to 79.