Coronavirus in Ohio: 27,923 cases, 1,625 deaths

(WKBN) – As of Sunday, 27,923 cases have been reported in the state of Ohio, leading to 4,921 hospitalizations and 1,625 deaths.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as they are informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

That is an increase of 449 cases and 51 deaths since Saturday.

In Mahoning County, the state reports 1,199 cases, 146 deaths and 271 hospitalizations to date.

In Trumbull County, the state reports 447 cases, 38 deaths and 137 hospitalizations to date.

In Columbiana County, the state reports 415 cases, 43 deaths and 125 hospitalizations to date.

There is no briefing from the statehouse scheduled for Sunday, unless there is some breaking news for the governor to report.

Friday marked a major turning point for reopening the state, with outdoor dining at restaurants, barbershops and hair salons, tattoo parlors, and massage providers reopening for business, joining non-essential retail shops, offices, and distribution and manufacturing facilities. These businesses represent close to 90 percent of Ohio’s economy, according to Gov. Mike DeWne.

On Thursday, the DeWine administration laid out the following scheduled through the end of May for reopening remaining businesses across the state:

Campgrounds can reopen on May 21

Horse racing can resume May 22, spectators will be prohibited

BMVs will open across the state on May 26; Ohioans are encouraged to use the online resources if at all possible

Gyms, fitness centers and pools can reopen on May 26

Day camps will be allowed to reopen right along with daycares, on May 31

Guidance for the above reopenings will be posted to coronavirus.ohio.gov later today

These reopening dates are in addition to the first phase of reopening Ohio’s economy:

Water parks and amusement parks do not have a reopening date at this time.