Coronavirus in Ohio: 11,602 cases, 471 deaths reported

(WKBN) – On Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 11,602 positive COVID-19 cases and 471 virus-related deaths in the state.

That is an increase of 1,380 cases and 20 deaths since Saturday.

There have been 2,565 hospitalizations to date.

The State Health Department reports Cuyahoga County surpassed Mahoning County with the most coronavirus-related deaths at 53. Mahoning County recorded 589 cases and 48 deaths.

There were 237 cases and 19 deaths reported in Trumbull County, according to the state website.

Columbiana County Health District reported Sunday 166 positive COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths. These numbers may differ from what the state released Sunday.

There were 24 deaths and 224 cases reported in Stark County, according to the state.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Friday there would be no news briefing Saturday or Sunday unless there was a big announcement.

Governor DeWine is calling on the federal government to help provide crucial materials that would allow a dramatic increase in testing for coronavirus in his state.

DeWine said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Ohio hospitals doing the testing lack needed chemicals known as reagents. He said help from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would allow him to “probably double, maybe even triple testing in Ohio virtually overnight.”

DeWine, a Republican, referred to his having sought help several weeks ago with an issue involving sterilization of masks, and he said President Trump “got that done.

During Friday’s news briefing, DeWine talked about his plan to reopen businesses in the state by stating there are three conditions that must be met in order for the economic restart to begin: Public health measures and compliance must be established, people most vulnerable to the disease must be protected, and businesses operate safely with safeguards in place.

More details of the plan are expected to be announced next week, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

And while things are expected to begin reopening May 1, there is one essential fact DeWine wants everyone to keep in mind: the virus is not going to go away.

“We have to assume that everyone we meet is carrying the virus,” DeWine said. “Because many people are walking around among us and don’t know they’re carrying the virus.”