Coronavirus continues to quickly spread in Trumbull County, according to latest numbers

In the past 12 days, the county has seen 25% of its total COVID-19 deaths and 20% of its total cases

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, we learned the number of COVID-19 cases in Trumbull County continues to rise and more people are dying there as well.

Last Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released the state’s new color-coded warning system for COVID-19 spread and promptly put Trumbull County in the red category — Level 3, with 4 being the worst.

In the past 12 days, 18 people have died from the coronavirus in Trumbull County. That’s 25% of the county’s total of 75 deaths since mid-March.

In that same 12-day span, Trumbull County has seen 199 more people test positive for the coronavirus, making the total 981. That’s 20% of the county’s total number of cases in the past 12 days.

COVID-19 isn’t spreading as rapidly in Mahoning or Columbiana counties.

In the past 11 days, Mahoning County reported 138 new cases, which is 8% of its total cases, and six more deaths, which is 3% of its total deaths.

Since Thursday, Columbiana County has reported no more deaths, but 90 new cases. Seventy-two of those came from the federal prison in Elkton and the other 18 are in long-term care facilities.