Judge Donofrio served on the 7th District Court of Appeals in Youngstown from 1967 until he retired in 1993

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN has learned that the coronavirus has claimed the life of a retired judge in the area.

Family members confirm Judge Joseph Donofrio passed away Wednesday. He was 94.

They said he had contracted COVID-19.

Judge Donofrio served on the 7th District Court of Appeals in Youngstown from 1967 until he retired in 1993.

His two sons are judges. Judge Gene Donofrio sits on the Court of Appeals, and Judge Anthony Donofrio is on the Common Pleas Court in Mahoning County.