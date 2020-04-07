Coronavirus cases in Columbiana County continue increasing

There were 60 positive cases of coronavirus in the county, including five deaths

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County Health District released the latest COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There were 60 positive cases of coronavirus in the county, including five deaths. That’s up from 52 cases on Monday, though no new deaths were reported.

The numbers reflect current totals including cases in East Liverpool City, Salem City and at the federal prison.

According to the Columbiana County Health District, they’re working with the prison to streamline the statistics to provide timely information. The cases at the prison are now being updated on the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website each day at 3 p.m.

The numbers provided Tuesday may not be reflected in the total released by the Ohio Department of Health at 2 p.m., according to Public Information Officer Laura Fauss.