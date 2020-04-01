Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine to hold 2 p.m. briefing
Closings and delays
There are currently 111 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties

Coronavirus

Mahoning County remains one of the worst in the state for reported COVID-19 cases

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus, COVID-19 from Corporate

.

(WKBN) – Coronavirus cases and related deaths continue to rise across Ohio’s three local counties.

Mahoning County remains one of the worst in the state for reported cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday afternoon, 177 cases were reported in Mahoning County, including 78 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

In Trumbull County, there were 58 cases, 28 hospitalizations and three deaths.

The latest numbers were released by the Ohio Department of Health, which recorded 2,547 coronavirus cases and 65 deaths statewide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com