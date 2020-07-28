Coronavirus by the numbers: One local county trends upward, while another drops significantly

Mahoning and Trumbull counties are seeing some upticks, while the numbers are down in Columbiana and Mercer counties

(WKBN) – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio fell last week compared to the week before — but not by much. Mahoning and Trumbull counties are seeing some upticks, while the numbers are down in Columbiana and Mercer counties.

The state of Ohio started the month with 6,900 new cases but since then, the number has risen substantially.

New cases in Ohio

July 6: 6,910

6,910 July 13: 8,897

8,897 July 20: 9,315

9,315 July 27: 9,009

Deaths in Ohio, like cases, went way up over the past month. We’ve gone from 109 in the week ending July 6 to 155 last week — an increase of 30%.

Coronavirus deaths in Ohio

July 6: 109

109 July 13: 137

137 July 20: 125

125 July 27: 155

New hospitalizations in Ohio followed the same trend as cases. There was a big jump from July 6 to 13, and the number peaked in the week ending July 20. It fell slightly last week.

New hospitalizations in Ohio

July 6: 503

503 July 13: 666

666 July 20: 695

695 July 27: 675

In Mahoning County, new cases are gradually going up. There’s been an increase of 34% in four weeks.

New cases in Mahoning County

July 6: 101

101 July 13: 138

138 July 20: 148

148 July 27: 153

Over the past several weeks, the number of deaths has fluctuated in Mahoning County.

Coronavirus deaths in Mahoning County

July 6: 9

9 July 13: 17

17 July 20: 8

8 July 27: 10

Hospitalizations in the county were also up and down, but none of the numbers were very high.

New hospitalizations in Mahoning County

July 6: 5

5 July 13: 7

7 July 20: 2

2 July 27: 8

In Trumbull County, after two weeks with new cases around a hundred, there were 141 last week — up 28%.

New cases in Trumbull County

July 6: 141

141 July 13: 102

102 July 20: 102

102 July 27: 122

Coronavirus deaths in Trumbull County

July 6: 9

9 July 13: 7

7 July 20: 5

5 July 27: 7

Of all the counties in the area, Columbiana County has shown the biggest decrease in new cases over the past month — a drop of 66%.

New cases in Columbiana County

July 6: 101

101 July 13: 88

88 July 20: 74

74 July 27: 34

Since June 28, only one person has died of COVID-19 in Columbiana County.

Mercer County has seen a higher than normal number of cases. Starting out the month, Mercer’s numbers were low, then jumped. Almost 60 of those cases were reported at one long-term care facility.

New cases in Mercer County

July 6: 22

22 July 13: 17

17 July 20: 70

70 July 27: 55

“Am I overly concerned? No. Am I concerned? Yes. We’re always going to be looking at those numbers…concerned about where’s it coming from, where’s it going to,” said Mercer County commissioner Matt McConnell.

Even though cases are up in Mercer County, deaths are not. Only three people have died in Mercer County in the past four weeks.

