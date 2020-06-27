Coronavirus by the numbers: Cases way up in Ohio, but down in Mahoning County

We took a look at the trends in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the past four weeks

(WKBN) – Statistics on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations can be overwhelming and hard to comprehend, but they’re important in showing us what’s happening as time goes on.

Let’s take a look at the past four weeks in Mahoning County and across Ohio.

New cases in Ohio is the only category that’s seen a significant increase. Most of the new cases are in southwest Ohio.

New coronavirus cases in Ohio:

June 5 — 3,192

June 12 — 2,666

June 19 — 3,307

June 26 — 4,907

Hospitalizations in Ohio are steady.

New coronavirus hospitalizations in Ohio:

June 5 — 438

June 12 — 429

June 19 — 353

June 26 — 403

Deaths in Ohio have fallen significantly — a drop of 46%.

Coronavirus deaths in Ohio:

June 5 — 224

June 12 — 153

June 19 — 159

June 26 — 121

Cases rose in Mahoning County, then fell again. Last week, they were down 35%.

New coronavirus cases in Mahoning County:

June 5 — 53

June 12 — 85

June 19 — 63

June 26 — 55

Hospitalizations in Mahoning County are holding steady at a low number.

New coronavirus hospitalizations in Mahoning County:

June 5 — 10

June 12 — 9

June 19 — 9

June 26 — 10

Deaths are way down in the county. Last week, they dropped 84%.

Coronavirus deaths in Mahoning County: