Construction sites have never been cleaner: Workers adapt to new regulations

Sanitizing, handwashing, social distancing and getting the job done

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A work site has always been a place where things are a little messy but now, trade workers have never been cleaner. They’re adapting to new rules while getting the job done.

Work continues on the Eastwood Events Center in Trumbull County, which will host businesses and social events.

There are some new things on the job site — hand sanitizer, handwashing stations and masks. Workers are also keeping a safe distance from each other.

“There is a lot of cooperation, making sure everyone is following these procedures,” said Kyle Citino, with DeSalvo Construction.

Construction was deemed essential work from the beginning of the pandemic. The trades have been working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the department of health to make sure the men and women are safe while working around new challenges during the past nine weeks.

“It’s something we had to adjust to in the industry to keep up with the current trends, current guidelines, safety protocols,” said Gary Hartman, with the Builders Association.

It’s meant new education and training. Work sites have never been this clean.

The pandemic and new challenges haven’t slowed any of the three projects at the Eastwood Mall Complex.

“The contractors have been working to get around some of the difficulties that come with getting materials, getting their crews in place, making sure they get work done without endangering anybody,” said Joe Bell, with the Eastwood Mall.

The trades have followed the new rules and stayed on schedule.

The Eastwood Events Center anticipates opening October 1 and is already taking bookings.

There is also opportunity for the trades. With more people out of work, there’s greater interest in apprenticeships.

“Hopefully we continue that trend of getting new bodies, men and women, into the industry, into the crafts,” Hartman said.

Apprentice schools are starting to resume, running with new guidelines for that training. For more information, visit the following websites: