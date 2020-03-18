Breaking News
Construction at Beaver County cracker plant stops due to COVID-19 concerns

Union leaders at the Shell cracker plant in Monaca, Pennsylvania said workers complained of crowded buses and unsanitary conditions

MONACA, Pa. (WKBN) – A major construction project in Beaver County, Pennsylvania is coming to a halt.

Union leaders say Shell is temporarily stopping work at the cracker plant in Monaca after workers raised concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19. There are about 8,500 workers there.

On Wednesday, Beaver County commissioners called on Shell to stop construction at the multi-billion-dollar cracker plant.

According to the CBS station in Pittsburgh, workers had complained of crowded buses and unsanitary conditions.

As recently as Tuesday, Shell released a statement, saying construction would continue. It said company officials were meeting daily about the situation.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said one person in the state has died of COVID-19 and there are now 133 confirmed cases.

