Congressman Ryan backs putting health care workers at front of line for vaccine

Tim Ryan says the responsible thing to do is put health care workers at the front of the line

(WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan wants to see a vaccine distribution plan that focuses first on health care workers.

Ryan says the responsible thing to do is put health care workers at the front of the line.

“The workers are getting COVID. It’s a double whammy because they got it and then they can’t go to work to help other people who have it. So they’re at the front of the line and I think the governor understands that and I’m confident he’ll make that happen.”

Ryan also says he supports a monthly $1,200 payment for individuals making less than $130,000, and families less than $260,000.

He wants restaurants to also be part of any COVID-19 relief package.