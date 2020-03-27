Company has material to make medical masks — it just needs people who sew

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown company that makes pool liners is joining the fight against COVID-19 by supplying medical masks.

GLI Pool Products has enough material to make 100,000 face masks — but it needs people who can sew.

“Demand is growing daily,” said Gary Crandall, president and CEO. “We are linking up with the local sewing community to assist us in accelerating the production of masks which will then be donated to medical personnel on the frontlines of this battle.”

If you have the skill, GLI will supply you with a kit you can take home. When you’re done, just bring back the masks.

To help, contact GLI by emailing staysafe@glipoolproducts.com.