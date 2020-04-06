Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss state’s COVID-19 response at 2pm
Closings and delays
There are currently 66 active closings. Click for more details.

Community honors McDonald man who passed from COVID-19

Coronavirus

Cars drove past the family's home, beeping their horns and waving to the family

by:

Posted: / Updated:
McDonald surprise memorial honors man who passed from COVID-19.

WKBN

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local man who died of COVID-19 was honored today by the community.

On Sunday, locals showed their love and respect to the family of James Simon.

Cars drove past the family’s home, beeping their horns and waving to the family.

Simon’s son-in-law, Ron Pratt, says he appreciates everyone involved.

“It was overwhelming, just the love and support they gave us. The community, family, friends, it’s just an amazing experience in these unfortunate times,” said Ron Pratt.

Simon served the country in the army and was described as someone that everyone loved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com