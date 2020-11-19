Trumbull County Commissioners restrict public access to services in Administration Building

These temporary changes are being made in an attempt to address the current COVID-19 public health crisis

(WKBN) – The Trumbull County Board of Commissioners is restricting public access to county government services inside the Administration Building amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state and county.

This decision was also made after recommendations from Governor Mike DeWine, the White House, CDC and local public health officials.

These temporary changes are being made in an attempt to address the current COVID-19 public health crisis. Closures and limitations in public access to Trumbull County services are based on what are considered essential services.

Public officials and departments can be contacted by telephone or email by checking the Trumbull

County website.

Any questions can be directed to the Board of County Commissioners at 330-675-2451 or via email at cegodfre@co.trumbull.oh.us.

In a release, the Board of Trumbull County Commissioners apologized for any inconvenience that these temporary measures may cause.