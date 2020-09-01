Columbiana schools notified of presumed case of COVID-19 involving elementary student

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Parents in the Columbiana Exempted Village School District were informed Tuesday about a presumed COVID-19 case involving an elementary school student.

The message said that an elementary school parent informed school officials about a presumed case of COVID-19 with their child.

Superintendent Don Mook did not say how old the child is, however, the elementary building encompasses grades pre-K through 4.

District officials did say that the presumed case is asymptomatic and will be quarantined as directed by the Columbiana County Health Department.

Mook said health departments in Columbiana and Mahoning counties will work together on the case, since the district pulls students from both counties.

Staff and parents of students who may be contacted by the health department have been notified. Further contact tracing and quarantine will be handled by county health officials.

Mook said classrooms in the elementary building are self-contained, which means students and staff do not move from the classroom.

All classrooms have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and that the potential spread has been narrowed by those self-contained classrooms, Mook said.

Face masks, daily thermal temperature scans, hand sanitizing stations, mandatory hand washing, and continued use of electrostatic disinfecting are being used to minimize the spread of the virus in all school buildings.

Mook went on to thank parents who assisted the district with reporting the presumed case. He said it is important for parents to continually monitor their student for symptoms.

“Your communication and commitment to wellness protocols will be the difference in our ability to provide in-person educational opportunities to our students. Reporting instances like this and following the symptoms chart in our ReEntry Plan, located on the district website, will allow our schools to effectively reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We appreciate your continued support for safety protocols,” Mook wrote.

