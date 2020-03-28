Columbiana neighborhood finds fun ways to spend spare time amidst COVID-19

Community members are placing teddy bears in their windows for kids to find and calling it a "bear hunt"

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana neighborhood is getting creative with how to spend spare time by creating a bear hunt.

“So the idea is, following of course the governor’s guidelines for social distancing, you can go with your family, you can go on a drive, you can go on a walk and hunt for these bears,” said Kathy Keaggy-Brown of Columbiana.

“You can count how many you’ve found. You can look for ones that are in the downstairs window, ones that are in the upstairs window,” Keaggy-Brown said.

With kids out of school, this is a way for them to stay active and get out of the house.

“As soon as I saw the idea, I thought, ‘This is so fun and so cute, and we’ve done scavenger hunts in our schools before,’ and so I took the idea and kind of just thought, ‘Let’s do it in the community,’” she said.

Keaggy-Brown said the idea was brought to her by a friend who saw it being done somewhere else. So she created a local Facebook group, and in a week, it had more than 5,000 followers.

“Kindness is not hard to share, kindness is not hard to spread, and something as simple as a stuffed bear in your front window can make somebody’s day,” she said.

Some people who don’t have a bear to put out are using drawings or other stuffed animals. They are being put out in parks and businesses, too.

Keaggy-Brown said this is not just local, but that many communities are doing this all over the world.