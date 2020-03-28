Columbiana High School donates gloves, masks for medical workers

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The medical community has been asking for PPE — personal protective equipment — which is in shorty supply as COVID-19 patients increase. So Columbiana High School rounded some up Friday.

Principal David Buzzard and Assistant Principal Jeff Jackson went through the science department, gathering gloves and masks to donate to the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency.

Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton has been saying there is not enough PPE to go around and medical workers are doing their best to conserve it.

Acton said while homemade masks aren’t the best option for medical personnel, they prevent the spread of germs when worn by a sick person.

She also said if the supply of PPE gets low enough, hospitals may resort to using less-than-ideal protection.

By slowing the spread of the coronavirus through strategies such as social distancing, Acton said hospitals will have more time to prepare for the surge of patients and can better space out the use of their limited resources.

