Columbiana County to disperse $3 million in coronavirus aid

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The cities, villages and townships in Columbiana County, as well as county commissioners, will receive a combined $3 million in federal funds to help local governments with coronavirus-related expenses.

According to the Morning Journal, the money comes from the CARES Act passed by Congress in April.

Commissioners will get $1.5 million, and the rest will be distributed among the 13 cities and villages and 18 townships based on population.

The county auditor said each local government is required to adopt a prepared resolution before its share will be wired to them.