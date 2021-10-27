Columbiana County school district changes mask requirement for staff, students

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN)- United Local Schools announced on their website that they will be lifting their face mask requirement beginning on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The district strongly recommends the use of face coverings to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

The district says that direct contacts, regardless of vaccine or masking status may remain in the classroom environment if they do the following:

Wear a mask for 14 days after their last date of exposure.

Self-monitor, or parent-monitor, for symptoms of Covid-19

Isolate and get tested if they start to experience symptoms associated with Covid-19 (regardless of severity)

Consistent with guidance for others quarantining in lower-risk environments, students and staff may discontinue these quarantine procedures after seven days- if they don’t develop symptoms and test negative between days 5-7.

The district states that asymptomatic contacts may continue to participate in extracurricular activities if they do the following:

Wear a mask when able (This includes transportation; locker rooms; sitting/ standing on sidelines; and anytime the mask will not interfere with breathing, the activity, or create a safety hazard.)

Test on initial notification of exposure to Covid-19.

Test again on days 5-7. If they are negative at this time, they will test out of the quarantine.

If choosing to self-quarantine and not follow the above guidelines, students/staff will be excluded for the entire duration of the quarantine period but the report states that they can follow the above guidelines for testing for early return.

According to the report, parents, students, and staff should be aware that the new guidelines only apply to exposure in the classroom or school environment. All other exposures, outside of the school setting will be handled by the health department with normal quarantining guidelines.