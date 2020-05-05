Columbiana County reports new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

The victims reported Tuesday were two women from long-term care facilities that were 88 and 91 years old and a 77-year-old man

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health district reported 11 additional COVID-19 cases and three new deaths since Monday’s release, when four new cases and one death were reported.

The victims reported Tuesday were two women from long-term care facilities that were 88 and 91 years old and a 77-year-old man, according to the health department.

Of the 292 reported cases of COVID-19 to date, 28 were from long-term care facilities, and 62 were from the Elkton federal prison, where transfers are starting to try to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Of the 30 deaths, seven came from the Elkton prison and 13 were from long-term care facilities.

The numbers released by the county may not be reflected in the totals released later by the Ohio Department of Health and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.