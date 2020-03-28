Columbiana County reports new coronavirus case

The positive cases now stand at 9

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District is reporting one more positive case of coronavirus in the county since Friday.

The positive cases now stand at 9.

According to Public Information Officer Laura Fauss, the total may not be reflected yet in the latest release by the Ohio Department of Health.

No further details were released.

The Ohio Department of Health releases its statewide totals at 2 p.m. each day.

You can see statewide and county-by-county totals recorded by the Ohio Department of Health by clicking here.

One death has been reported in Columbiana County, while statewide, there have been 19 deaths as of 2 p.m. Friday.