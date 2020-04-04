Columbiana County reports more positive COVID-19 cases

That includes five deaths of COVID-19-positive residents

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported three more coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total cases to 31.

The numbers include cases in East Liverpool, Salem and at the Elkton federal prison.

Columbiana County Health District’s public information officer, Laura Fauss, said the numbers may not be reflected in the total released during the Ohio Department of Health’s next update.

