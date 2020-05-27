Columbiana County reports jump in COVID-19 cases from prison testing

Breaking News
Elkton federal prison in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County is reporting 22 additional COVID-19 cases, tied to surveillance testing at the Elkton federal prison.

In all, there have been 682 positive cases, 335 of those from inmates at the federal prison and 71 from long-term care facilities, according to the county’s health department.

According to the health department, some additional prison cases were identified during a review of the case data received over the weekend. They weren’t originally included in the prison numbers due to address errors in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

Wednesday, the county reported no additional virus-related deaths.

