Columbiana County reports additional two deaths from COVID-19

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, the Columbiana County Health District reported an additional two deaths related to COVID-19.

The patients were a 69-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions residing in long-term care facilities.

The two additional deaths brings the total to 58. Nine come from the federal prison and 32 were residents from long-term care facilities.

The county also reported an additional two positive cases since Monday, bringing the total to 924. Of the total, 528 were inmates at the federal prison and 77 were long-term care residents.