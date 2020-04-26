Columbiana County reports additional COVID-19 case

Health district officials say that the number of cases should continue to rise due to increased testing in the county

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, the Columbiana County Health District reported only one additional case of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 223.

On Saturday there were nine new cases reported.

Of the 223 confirmed cases, 23 are in long-term care facilities and 62 are in Elkton federal prison.

There are a total of 19 deaths, seven in long-term care facilities and six at the federal prison.

Health district officials say that the number of cases should continue to rise due to increased testing in the county.

In addition, the county health department is investigating three potential cases of COVID-19 and one probable coronavirus-related death.

The data released Sunday morning may not be reflected in the totals released later by the Ohio Department of Health or Federal Bureau of Prisons.