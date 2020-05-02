Columbiana County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported nine new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths since Friday’s report, when 11 new cases were reported.

The victims were both residents of long-term care facilities — an 89-year-old man and a 96-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

Of the 26 total deaths reported, 17 were men and nine were women, ranging in age from 43 to 96.

There have been a total of 271 cases (which includes probable and confirmed cases), according to the Columbiana County Health District. Twenty-five of those cases were from long-term are facilities, and 62 were from the Elkton federal prison, where transfers are starting to try to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Of the 26 fatalities, seven came from the Elkton prison and 11 were from long-term care facilities.

The numbers released by the county may not be reflected in the totals released later by the Ohio Department of Health and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.