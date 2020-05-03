Columbiana County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

On Saturday, there were two coronavirus related deaths reported

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health district reported an additional six cases of COVID-19, bring the total up to 277.

No new deaths were reported

On Saturday, there were two coronavirus related deaths reported.

Of the 277 cases, 22 were from long-term care facilities, and 62 were from the Elkton federal prison, where transfers are starting to try to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Of the 26 fatalities, seven came from the Elkton prison and 11 were from long-term care facilities.

The numbers released by the county may not be reflected in the totals released later by the Ohio Department of Health and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.