Columbiana County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported five new COVID-19 cases and one new coronavirus-related death on Thursday.

In all, there have been 687 positive cases, 336 of those from inmates at the federal prison and 71 from long-term care facilities, according to the county’s health department.

There have been 53 deaths in Columbiana County. Twenty-nine were men and 24 were women, ranging in age from 43 to 96.

Of those cases, 27 victims were in long-term health care and nine with inmates in the federal prison.

The additional death was a 65-year-old woman. She was not a resident in long-term health care, and her underlying medical conditions are unknown.

She was a probable COVID-19 case, and she died on April 30.

