Columbiana County reports 5 new coronavirus-related deaths

Coronavirus

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county is 49

Coronavirus, COVID-19

Credit: wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Public Health District is reporting five new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths is 49, including 25 from long-term care facilities and nine from the Elkton federal prison.

According to the Columbiana County Public Health District, two of the five reported deaths were not recent but were just reported.

Date of deathAgeGenderLTHCCOVID-19Underlying health conditions
4/25/2085FemaleNoProbableUnknown
5/2/2076FemaleNoProbableUnknown
5/15/2081FemaleYesConfirmedYes
5/15/2096MaleYesConfirmedYes
5/16/2092FemaleYesConfirmedYes

According to Ohio Department of Health, there are 453 total cases of COVID-19 in Columbiana County, including 126 hospitalizations, as of Tuesday.

Health officials in Columbiana County announced that they are going to start releasing coronavirus case totals once a week, unless there is a death. Those cases will be released daily.

