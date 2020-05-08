Columbiana County reports 4 additional COVID-19 cases

There has been a total of 315 positive cases of COVID-19 and 33 virus-related deaths in the county

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – As of Friday, the Columbiana Health District reported a total of 315 positive cases of COVID-19 and 33 virus-related deaths.

That is an increase of four cases since Thursday (when 16 new cases and one new death was reported), however, the county did report the death of an inmate at Elkton from Wednesday, bringing the total of deaths at the prison to eight.

In long-term care facilities, there have been 33 cases and 14 deaths.

This data is drawn from the Ohio Disease Reporting System daily at 8 a.m. and may not be reflected in the totals released by the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons today.